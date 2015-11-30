Klopp expects Coutinho to face Southampton

Philippe Coutinho is in line to return to the Liverpool team for the League Cup quarter-final against Southampton, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

The Brazilian has been the standout performer at Anfield so far this season but sat out the 1-0 victory over Swansea City on Sunday as a precaution after suffering a hamstring injury.

Klopp says he will discuss with the Brazilian whether he feels fully fit but he expects to be able to name him for the clash against Ronald Koeman's side at St Mary's Stadium this week.

"Philippe had a very intensive session yesterday [Saturday], but we decided two or three days ago that we didn't want to risk [him] for this game [against Swansea]," he said.

"Now I think he's fit. I saw him in the dressing room and he looks good. I'll have to talk with him tomorrow – I think he's ready for Southampton."

Coutinho has five goals and three assists in all competitions so far this season.