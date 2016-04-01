Klopp expects Dortmund return to be difficult

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects his return to Borussia Dortmund to be a testing experience due to the close bonds he forged at the Bundesliga club.

Next Thursday, Liverpool travel to Signal Iduna Park for the first leg of a highly anticipated Europa League quarter-final.

Klopp enjoyed phenomenal success during seven years at Dortmund, including back-to-back league titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12, before calling time on his tenure at the end of last season.

He told Sport1: "I'm a competitive type. If it's matchday, normally I can block out everything. This could get difficult this time because I have built good relationships with a lot of people there.

"To be honest, it starts with the parking attendants. Everybody there will be happy to see me. This is what I expect.

"The problem is it isn't the right situation for that. This is why handling the whole situation is provoking stress."

Klopp's Bayern Munich adversary in his final two seasons at Dortmund was Pep Guardiola and he expects the former Barcelona boss to have a significant impact in the Premier League when he takes charge of Manchester City for 2016-17.

"If you have a look you see how the things take off around us [Liverpool]," he said.

"Pep Guardiola is joining Man City and we all will be astonished how this team will change.

"Manchester United is restructuring, too. I don't know what will happen exactly, but it will happen with a lot of money.

"It seems that Arsenal won't be champions this year. What that does not mean is next season they will say, 'We tried it so often, now we will stop'.

"And Chelsea is getting a new coach – in England it will be explosive."