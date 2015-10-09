Klopp a 'godsend' for Liverpool - Houghton

Jurgen Klopp's arrival at Liverpool is a "godsend", according to the club's former winger Ray Houghton.

Klopp was named as Brendan Rodgers' replacement on Thursday, less than a week after the Northern Irishman's sacking.

Rodgers was relieved of his duties, having failed to follow up a thrilling 2013-14 title charge last term, as well as beginning the current campaign in underwhelming form.

But former Republic of Ireland international Houghton, who won two league titles and two FA Cup medals as a Liverpool player, expects the charismatic German's arrival to blow the cobwebs away at the club.

Houghton told Omnisport: "I think Jurgen Klopp, for Liverpool fans and particularly for the media, is going to be a godsend.

"It's not something that fazes him. He's very good with them and he's very upbeat with them, and with the fans.

"If you look at the send-off which he got at [Borussia] Dortmund - with the big banner they had up saying thanks for everything you've done for the club - you don't normally get that.

"Normally when you leave it's because you've done something wrong. So from Jurgen's point of view he's coming in here with, I think, a lot of respect and a lot of kudos.

"Liverpool fans, I've got to say at the moment, are really upbeat and this is the sort of manager that we wanted to come in and really take them on. Unfortunately it didn't quite work out for Brendan and I'm sure he'll be back in football soon.

"But as his window closes another one opens for someone else and it's opened up for Jurgen Klopp and I'm sure he'll weed out the players that he doesn't want and he'll get in the players that he wants.

"And rest assured, he will give it 100 per cent to make sure he's a success at Liverpool."