Klopp 'greedy' for League Cup success

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described himself as "greedy" for success at the club ahead of Sunday's League Cup final against Manchester City.

The German gets a chance to claim his first trophy at Anfield when his men take on Manuel Pellegrini's side at Wembley.

Klopp said he had developed greediness in his time as manager as Liverpool target their first trophy since 2012.

"I am long enough in the business to know I am greedy for success," he said.

"For sure we will go to the final and try and achieve this. It is more important for the club, the crowd and the players.

"Lot of managers work their whole life and never get the chance to win trophies. After a short time we have that chance.

"Of course I would enjoy it with all I have. Everybody will give their all.

"Clubs with a big history like Liverpool, it is always the same problem if they are not successful in the present. With the right decisions and then the right patience you can get back on track.

"With all the big clubs around with a lot of money, we should not go the same way, we have to go our way, how Liverpool always did."

Klopp's Liverpool turned on the style in their only meeting with Manchester City this season, romping to a surprise 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium in November.

But the former Borussia Dortmund coach said he was unfazed by how they get the job done in the final.

"We have to create the right plan. We have to run maybe more than Man City will run. We have to close the right space," Klopp said.

"I don't care how we win. I care how before the game – but if we win with a lot of luck 1-0 I wouldn't care."