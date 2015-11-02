Klopp happy to give players chances

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he will give his squad a chance before he considers new signings.

The German has been linked with moves for several players since he took over at Anfield in October, including with numerous from his former club Borussia Dortmund.

But Klopp, who guided his team to a 3-1 win at Chelsea on Saturday, said he would gauge where his squad was at before thinking about bringing in new players.

"I can't believe that England is so impatient. It is much more difficult," he said.

"I have been here three weeks. Everyone tells me, 'You want to buy this player, this player, this player'.

"But development is to work with the players you have. It's like if you have a problem with your wife, you don't want to change every day."

Klopp's men rose to eighth in the table after their victory at Stamford Bridge, where Philippe Coutinho returned to form with a brace.

The Brazilian's form had been questioned but Klopp said the 23-year-old's response was strong.

"I love this player. Who can't love Phil Coutinho?" he said.

"I don't expect all day perfection. I expect you to work to get better every day.

"That is how we make the next steps. I'm not interested in what happened before.

"I've spoken to Phil, but my job is to help him, not to say what he is not doing good.

"He knows the last three games were not perfect, but he needs the games. He needs the experience in games to feel what is good and what is wrong. This is the perfect example. The start was not good, but we came back."