Klopp has given me new lease of life - Lucas

Lucas Leiva believes the arrival of Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager has injected fresh impetus into his Anfield career.

Klopp took over from Brendan Rodgers last month and has engineered something of a turnaround in fortunes in the opening weeks of his tenure.

Liverpool drew their first three games under Klopp before beating AFC Bournemouth, Premier League champions Chelsea and Rubin Kazan, only to then lose 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace last Sunday.

Brazil midfielder Lucas believes Klopp's appointment has been a positive step for his personal development, telling Globo Esporte: "I believe that the arrival of Klopp has given me a new energy, a new gas.

"He shows he has enough confidence in me. I have learned a lot from him.

"He's very demanding, but has clear ideas about football. I've gotten a long well with him in the first month.

"He is a direct guy, as I imagined, knowing the German culture, but he is open too. I feel close [to him], knowing he is the boss."