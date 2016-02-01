Klopp has no advice for 'one of the best' Guardiola

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Pep Guardiola "wants to win everything in England" with Manchester City.

City boss Manuel Pellegrini announced on Monday he would leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season and the club confirmed their long-mooted number-one target Guardiola would take the reins.

Guardiola will conclude his three-year spell at Bayern Munich this term and former Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp believes City have appointed a tactician of the highest calibre in his old adversary.

"I don't have any advice," he said.

“At Bayern he has enough work to do, but when he is here it will be a very warm welcome like I had when I came here.

"He is one of the best managers in the world, no doubt about this. He had two big, big clubs where he has worked at and now he will do his job at Manchester City.

"Pep won everything in Spain, nearly everything in Germany, so I think he wants to win everything in England. That is clear."

Klopp's Liverpool will take on Pellegrini's City in the League Cup final at the end of this month and he added: "I know [Guardiola], but not well enough to know something about his real targets or reasons for coming here.

"The rumour for a long time was Man City and Pep seemed to be good friends or something like this, so now they come together in summer. I think it is good for both of course, but that's all."