Klopp: I don't need money

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists money is of no concern in his bid to rebuild his squad ahead of next season.

Klopp's men are facing Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday as the German looks to win a trophy after just five months in charge.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach still has decisions to make over his squad, with yet more off-season signings expected at Anfield.

But Klopp said money was not a worry, insisting there were other ways to build a strong squad.

"I am patient enough. I would like to win every game and I am really, really, really disappointed after a defeat," he said.

"But next morning the sun shines again. You have the chance to use it, this defeat and that’s what I love in this job.

"It's not about transfers. Right player, big money, I don't care. If we have it take it, use it. If we don't have it, don't say we have not enough money. Try a different way. That's all."

As for Sunday's decider, Klopp has no doubt City will be at their best, despite knowing manager Manuel Pellegrini will be replaced by Pep Guardiola at season's end.

"Man City will do something else and Manuel Pellegrini can do something else. That’s it, that’s how it is in football, nothing is for all time. You have to accept it," he said.

"City are in a good moment and it will be a very difficult game, but I am greedy and I want to win the cup."