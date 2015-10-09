Klopp: I don't want Ronaldo or Messi!

New Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is happy with the squad at his disposal and is not looking for a "dream" signing of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Klopp has replaced Brendan Rodgers at Anfield as Liverpool look to bounce back from a disappointing start to the season, in which they have won just three Premier League games.

Rodgers was heavily criticised in some quarters for the club's transfer dealings over the past 18 months but Klopp is adamant the ingredients for success are there - provided they have the work-rate to match.

"I'm here because I believe the potential of the team. I see the team and think everything is good," he told LFC TV.

"At this moment we're not the best team in the world, but who cares? We want to be the best team in the world. We have some problems and we have to solve them.

"We have speed and technical ability. The first game is Tottenham and we have to make a team for this game.

"Now we start work. I'm not a dream man, I don't want to have Cristiano or Lionel and all these players in one team. I want these guys [the current squad], it was a decision for these guys. Now we start working."

Speculation has persisted that Klopp had reservations over working with Liverpool's much-discussed transfer committee but the former Borussia Dortmund boss insists he has no fears over their working relationship.

"It's a really funny thing," he added. "It was absolutely no problem between [club owners] FSG and myself, we talked about this. It's nothing. If two smart, intelligent, clever guys sit together on a table and you both want the same, where can be the problem?

"I don't want to spend money the club doesn't have, I don't want to hold a player that doesn't want to stay. I have to work all day with these guys. Nobody will sell a player I want to work with, even if it's a good deal. Nobody wants to transfer a player without my 'yes'. So everything is okay, I don't need more."

Klopp is now determined to change the Liverpool mindset going forward as he looks to deliver silverware back to one of England's most successful clubs.

"Expectations can be a really big problem, it's like a backpack with 20 kilos more," he continued.

"I'm not the guy to say 'this year will be the best year in the history of Liverpool'. If it happens, we can celebrate. If not, we have to work further.

"The only thing I know, there's Manchester City, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham and they want to be successful.

"The Liverpool family is too nervous, too pessimistic, too many doubts. But they don't believe in this moment. History is great, but it's only to remember. Now we have a possibility to write a new story.

"We have to change from doubters to believers, now."