Klopp: I feel trophy-winning power at Liverpool

Liverpool are in sparkling form ahead of their Europa League semi-final against Villarreal and already, manager Jurgen Klopp feels silverware is within the club's reach.

Klopp has only been at Anfield since October but he is confident he can establish the sort of title-winning prowess he had at Borussia Dortmund, who his side knocked out of the Europa League in the quarter-finals.

"I feel there is a power at this club," he said.

"I felt it when we played Dortmund at Anfield and I saw it in the streets before the game. I believe that there are some clubs who are always more likely to win trophies than other clubs.

"I don't know where that comes from, but I felt it for the first time when I was at Dortmund. Michael Zorc [sporting manager at Dortmund] told me when Bayer Leverkusen were breathing down our necks at the end of one season that I shouldn't worry.

"He said they wouldn't win because Leverkusen never win and that Dortmund were a club that wins titles. I feel that at Liverpool, and I think the supporters do too."

The German also insisted that winning the Europa League should not be considered a lesser feat, despite the competition's reputation in the English game.

"I heard that the image of the Europa League was not good in England and I don't really understand why," Klopp said.

"The players have liked it, and I would have been happy with the Europa League even if we'd gone out in the quarter-finals. It was a nice journey, a good experience.

"Usually you work the whole year to go to Europe so to be in it was a nice bonus. I know the top four is the top four, but if you are fifth, take it, use it, do whatever. I like playing matches, whatever the competition."