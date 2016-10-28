Klopp: I like Ferguson, is that allowed?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has jokingly acknowledged he is on dangerous ground by returning the affections of Manchester United great Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson heaped praise on Klopp in an interview in Kicker on Thursday, stating: "He has done a really good job and revived Liverpool's enthusiasm.

"You can see Klopp's dedication on the sideline, I'm convinced his work in training is similar. He's a strong personality. That's absolutely vital at a big club.

"I'm worried about him because the one thing United don't want is Liverpool to get above us."

Despite the fierce rivalry that exists between the two north-west clubs, Klopp conceded he was flattered and reciprocated the kind words from the 74-year-old Scot, who left Old Trafford in 2013 after leading them to 13 Premier League titles.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace, Klopp said: "Is it allowed for me to say I like Alex Ferguson? I met him before I was Liverpool manager.

"It's nice for him to say something positive.

"He did what he had to do at Manchester United, which automatically isn't good for Liverpool. But it's better he says something positive than negative about Liverpool.

"But I'm sure he didn't go out of his house and think 'I'll say some things about Liverpool', he was asked a question!"