Klopp: I'd be an idiot if I made a panic buy

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he would be an "idiot" if he was to make any snap signings following his side's loss to Burnley on Saturday.

Klopp and Co. went down 2-0 at Turf Moor, less than a week after they kicked off their Premier League season with a 4-3 win away to Arsenal.

Liverpool were the dominant side against Burnley, holding over 80 per cent of the possession and creating plenty of chances throughout.

But the side failed to break down a resolute defence and the performance highlighted their own defensive issues, which have seen them concede five goals from their first two games.

One particular issue has been the left-back role, with Liverpool fans unconvinced by Spaniard Alberto Moreno, leading to James Milner's start in the position.

However, when asked if the loss would see him look to the transfer market, Klopp said: "If one game should change my mind then I would be a real idiot.

"I know you [questioners] would all buy a left-back but a midfielder?

"Emre Can was on the bench, he had a back problem, Lucas Leiva is injured and you ask me for a hard midfield player?

"The answer is I don't know – we will see."

Klopp says he was able to take some positives out of the performance, but he wants to avoid a repeat.

"We can react better but I saw a lot of good things. If you tell me last year we could have played at Burnley like this, not perfect of course, I would be really surprised," he said.

"They could not defend against us like they wanted. It was not a day off, it was an experience we don't want. It is not a defending problem it is an offensive problem.

"We should be ready in our development and these mistakes shouldn't happen any more, but our training drills did not include us playing the ball at the wrong time [for the goals] to the opponent. We put ourselves under pressure."