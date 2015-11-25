Klopp insists Liverpool have no Anfield problem

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions Liverpool are having difficulties finding their best form in games at Anfield.

Liverpool have won just one of their four home matches in all competitions under Klopp's management, but produced a stunning display to beat Manchester City 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

That victory came three weeks after a 3-1 win at Chelsea, but Klopp does not feel there is a big contrast between his team's home and away performances.

"We should not make this a bigger point than it is. There is not a major difference between home and away games," the German told his pre-match news conference, ahead of Liverpool's Europa League clash with Bordeaux.

"What we have to develop in the first case is our performance. And that is what we have been working on.

"Most goals we have conceded are set plays. It is not easy to create chances against us.

"There can be a price to pay when you play in a number of different competitions and that has cost us before. We have to learn how to deal with this."

Liverpool will progress to the last 32 of the Europa League should they beat Bordeaux at Anfield on Thursday.