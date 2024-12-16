Liverpool home kit for 2025/26: Everything we know so far

Liverpool home kit for 2025/26 is going to bring big change. The Reds entered a new era this season following the departure of Jurgen Klopp and the arrival of Arne Slot – but while most of the playing squad remained the same, their shirts have brought evolution.

Of course, the Reds home kit is always red, but it has been tweaked over the years. The 2024/25 strip was inspired by the one worn by Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, and Alan Hansen in 1983/84, a pinstripe design on a darker, more regal tone of red.

So far Liverpool have seen plenty of success in the new jersey, winning all but one of their games at Anfield. But what can fans expect of the 2025/26 kit?

Liverpool 2025-26 kit predicted

Liverpool predicted 2025-26 shirt (Image credit: Footy Headlines)

Footy Headlines have released their prediction for next season’s kit, which will be the first made by Adidas as part of the new deal. Liverpool’s kits had previously been made by Nike.

There will be no pinstripes next season according to the prediction. Instead, the 2025-26 shirt will have a more minimalist look, reminiscent of the 2006-07 shirt, with a thin white line bordering the torso and sleeves.

Liverpool's 2024-25 shirt features a distinctive pinstripe design (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where the 2006-07 shirt had the iconic Carlsberg sponsorship, next season’s strip will again be sponsored by Standard Chartered. The deal with the bank runs until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The 2006-07 kit, worn by Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Xabi Alonso and co., was also incidentally the first of a run of Adidas-designed strips, after previous designers Reebok were replaced.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That appears to have influenced Footy Headlines’ prediction, and it remains to be seen if the design will actually follow the template of Adidas’ first Liverpool kit almost two decades earlier.

The only difference between the predicted 2025-26 shirt and the 2006-07 shirt is the large, prominent collar on the former, which is not expected to feature on the new iteration.

The shirt will not be available to buy until July, according to Footy Headlines, because Liverpool’s deal with Nike does not expire until the end of June.

If Slot can guide his side to Premier League glory and more silverware this season, that will likely make the wait to purchase the new kit more bearable for the Liverpool faithful.