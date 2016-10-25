Klopp lauds Ings for 'perfect' response

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Danny Ings for the way the forward has fought to regain his place.

Ings, 24, has struggled for game time this season, his only appearance coming off the bench in the EFL Cup win over Derby County in September.

Klopp lauded the one-time England international, who suffered a serious knee injury last season, for his approach despite his lack of minutes.

"It is really good," the German said.

"If I could be a little bit less sensitive I could say that's his job to do, but I am sensitive and so I know it is not easy but he takes the situation in a perfect way – but that is all for him.

"He had a long-term injury, he is not injured anymore and he is fit, everything is good, he plays in the under-23s – that's all for his career and everything is good. How he is doing with this attitude, everything will be good at the end."

Ings has netted four goals for Liverpool's Under-23s, and is set to be given a chance at senior level in the EFL Cup meeting with Tottenham at Anfield on Tuesday.

Klopp said Ings' position showed the depth at his disposal, with Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi all ahead of him.

"In this moment, the situation is not too easy; we have Roberto, Daniel and Divock, so there is not a lot of space for the few minutes you could give," he said.

"You have to build a squad for different things to do and not a third or fourth striker on the bench. That makes not too much sense, but he uses the game time.

"What I can say is he will be involved in the squad for tomorrow 100 per cent and all the rest, we have to see."