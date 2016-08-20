Klopp: Liverpool must be more clinical

Jurgen Klopp has voiced his frustration with Liverpool's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley and feels they have to be more clinical if they are to challenge for top honours this campaign.

Liverpool started the season with a thrilling 4-3 win over Arsenal last week, but they were unable to build on that success as Sam Vokes and Andre Gray found the net in the opening 45 minutes to seal the points for Burnley.

"How can I be happy with this? We had absolutely no luck and everybody needs to be more clinical," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"We have to accept it. Burnley deserved to win with a very passionate performance. We have to say it was not enough today.

"When we gave away the first goal they defended for their lives.

"Both of their strikers Andre Gray and Sam Vokes are really hard workers."

Georginio Wijnaldum, meanwhile, was equally disappointed with Liverpool's loss and admitted they made too many mistakes.

"I think Burnley created two chances and they scored two goals," he said.

"We created chances but they were not big chances. It wasn't good. If you don't score more than your opponent then it is always a concern. We made mistakes.

"It's sad. At the end of the game we have nothing."