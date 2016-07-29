Klopp: No more unwanted players at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has stressed he is happy with his current squad at Liverpool as it feels like his own team and he is adamant there are no longer any unwanted players around.

The German coach took charge at Anfield last October and has chopped and changed personnel in order to challenge for silverware in 2016-17.

"This is my squad now, after all the transfers, this time it is my team," Klopp was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

"There are probably no players here anymore I don't want. There are no signings I didn't want, we have not sold anyone I didn't want to.

"And if you have seen them in training, there is a special quality that we did not have last year.

"I'm not afraid of making decisions, it's part of the job. I am pretty sure I cannot make all the decisions everyone likes, but I have to be convinced about it.

"I am happy with my team now, and I can say is we will be a challenger, we will fight for everything, for every cup and what will happen in the end we will see. Certainly at the moment we should not look for excuses and say things like 'I need another year' or things like that.

"We will give 100 per cent and see what happens. We built this team to be successful."