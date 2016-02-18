Klopp not satisfied despite Europa League clean sheet

Jurgen Klopp was pleased with the goalless draw against Augsburg, but admitted he was far from happy with Liverpool's performance in the first leg of their last-32 Europa League tie.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach's return to German soil proved mixed for Klopp at the WWK Arena on Thursday, with Augsburg the closest to breaking the deadlock when substitute Ji Dong-won struck a post late on.

Liverpool, who had put six past bottom club Aston Villa without reply in Premier League action on Sunday, rarely threatened to grab an away goal over the course of a largely forgettable 90 minutes.

Although the Reds became the first visiting side to stop their Bundesliga opponents scoring at home in European competition this season, Klopp still expected more from his players.

"To be realistic, the result is good in a Europa League game away from home," he told BT Sport.

"As for our performance, we had a few good moments and could have scored goals. But, as a complete game, I'm not satisfied.

"We fight for consistency. It's a really hard fight - it's a long way [to go].

"It's the first leg, and we have the return at Anfield next week, which is good for us, but I'm not 100 per cent happy with this game."