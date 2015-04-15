Klopp: Player rift not behind Dortmund exit

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Klopp would leave his role as Dortmund head coach at the end of the season after seven years at the helm.

Reports in Germany suggested that disharmony had crept into the camp, with Klopp said to have argued with captain Sebastian Kehl after last weekend's 3-1 reverse at Borussia Monchengladbach.

But Klopp says that any talk of disagreements with the team is wide of the mark.

"It might have looked like I had problems with the team last week, but this has nothing to do with that," he said.

"There has been no division or tear between myself and the team. I had no problems with any of the players. I had no time to inform the team yet. I will talk to them in a bit."

Klopp has led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles and the DFB-Pokal since joining from Mainz in 2008, while the club also finished runners-up to rivals Bayern Munich in the 2013 UEFA Champions League final.

The 47-year-old gave an emotional news conference in which he stated that he decided to announce his decision early to allow Dortmund plenty of time to prepare for next term.

"I think that Borussia Dortmund need a change," he added.

"This is a time where the planning for the new season starts. That's why this decision for the future had to be made now.

"Now it's about the club and that's bigger than anybody. Full stop.

"We still have a lot of work to do now. This is a decision for next season and we'll concentrate on finishing this season now."

Klopp will now seek to secure a top-half finish in the remaining six league games, at the end of a season in which Dortmund had spent some time in the relegation zone.

