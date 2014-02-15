Klopp pleased to end Dortmund's home woes

Dortmund had not won any of their last four top-flight games at Signal Iduna Park after their 6-1 hammering of Stuttgart on November 1, but produced a dominant display to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on hand to put the hosts two goals ahead in the first half, while Robert Lewandowski and debutant Milos Jojic completed the win after the break.

Klopp's side - who have now won three straight Bundesliga matches - tore through Frankfurt on numerous occasions in the match and could have had a much bigger winning margin had it not been for the display of Kevin Trapp in the opposition goal.

"We played really well," Klopp said. "From the first second we were so handy as we had planned it.

"It was a great football game from us, we've done all the goals at the right time, and that does not happen in every games."

The win was Klopp's 111th win as Dortmund manager, equalling Ottmar Hitzfeld's club record, although the 46-year-old played down that achievement after the match.

"This is, for me, just a nice number," he added. "When I hear it, I also think of the defeats.

"We have not won at home for a long time, it could have been 114 victories now.

"What I can say is that I have a great coaching team, Borussia Dortmund is a fantastic club and we always have had good teams."

The win moves Dortmund to within a point of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen after Sami Hyypia's side lost to Schalke later on Saturday.