Klopp: Pokal final not about me

Jurgen Klopp hopes his Borussia Dortmund side focus on lifting the DFB-Pokal on Saturday rather than any emotions regarding his final game in charge.

This weekend's clash against Wolfsburg will be Klopp's last game at the helm following seven successful years at the club, with Thomas Tuchel due to take over next term.

While the second Pokal of Klopp's tenure would serve as a fairytale ending, the 47-year-old remains focused on the task at hand.

"This final is not about me, it’s about the team," he told reporters. "We still have the opportunity to achieve something and we want to use that.

"This final was our goal from the very first training day in summer. We are proud that we made it.

"I'm not in a nostalgic mood. We don't have to talk about anything else, everything is focused on the game tomorrow."

Klopp has decisions to make in terms of his selection, with Roman Weidenfeller and Mitch Langerak in contention for the goalkeeper's jersey while Jakub Blaszczykowski is a fitness doubt after a groin injury.

The Dortmund boss is also in the dark as to whether key Wolfsburg defender Naldo would be fit, telling opposite number Dieter Hecking: "I'll tell you who will play in goal, if you tell me whether Naldo is fit to play."

Hecking responded: "I bet Langerak will play in goal and that Naldo will be on the pitch."