Klopp predicts tough Hertha Berlin battle

Dortmund enter their final match of 2013 hoping to break a run of poor home form that has seen them lose three of their last four fixtures at Signal-Iduna Park in all competitions.

The only win was a UEFA Champions League success against Napoli, meaning that Dortmund's last home Bundesliga win was on November 1 – a 6-1 crushing of Stuttgart.

Klopp wants his side to return to winning ways but knows it will be tough against a Hertha side who have won their last two away fixtures.

"It's about time we celebrated three points in our own stadium," Klopp said.

"To get them, we're going to have to throw everything into the mixer.

"They are uncomfortable opponents (though). Our task will be to ensure that we're even more uncomfortable than they are."

After winning the German second tier last term, Hertha have impressed in the current campaign and sit seventh in the table.