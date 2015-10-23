Klopp reaction 'over the top' - Lallana

Adam Lallana believes the reaction to new Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been "a bit over the top" following his appointment as successor to Brendan Rodgers.

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach signed a three-year deal at Anfield earlier this month and his arrival was greeted with much fanfare from the Liverpool faithful and the British media.

Klopp's opening two matches in charge have been underwhelming affairs, however, with a 0-0 Premier League draw with Tottenham followed by a disappointing 1-1 stalemate with 10-man Rubin Kazan in the Europa League on Thursday.

Lallana has warned that Klopp will not transform the team overnight and has asked for patience from the supporters.

"It was never going to just change overnight," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"Maybe the reaction to him coming in was a bit over the top but he's a great manager who has had great success.

"He's asking people to do different things to what they were used to so it will take a bit of time. I think in his first two games you have seen glimpses and moments of the style he wants to play.

"Jurgen has made it clear that he demands 100 per cent. He wants us to win the ball back as soon as it's given away.

"It's not going to happen overnight, but I'm very confident we're going to succeed under him.

"The fans here demand success here and we want to give them that."

Lallana was disappointed with Liverpool's third draw in as many games in the Europa League group stage but he was thrilled with the return to the squad of Roberto Firmino and Christian Benteke, with the latter hitting the post after coming on as a substitute.

"We're disappointed we didn't take the three points," he said. "We started well, but conceded a sloppy goal and we all need to switch on a bit more.

"It was great to have Christian Benteke and Roberto Firmino back fit and hopefully Daniel Sturridge won't be too far away.

"Looking at the squad, there are definitely goals there."

Liverpool's next game is against Lallana's old club Southampton on Sunday.