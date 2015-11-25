Klopp is ready to replace Mignolet, claims Grobbelaar

New Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is already looking at goalkeepers in the Bundesliga to replace Simon Mignolet, according to the club's former number one Bruce Grobbelaar.

Grobbelaar, who played over 600 times for the Anfield club in the 1980s and 90s, says he has always been unimpressed with Mignolet and claimed his old club have asked him not to express such vocal criticism.

"There are a couple of goalkeepers in the German league that he is looking at so I can see that might be one of his first signings," Grobbelaar told talkSPORT.

"I think he is looking at it [replacing Mignolet]. I have had my criticism of Mignolet for about two or three years, I even got pulled in and asked not to criticise him so openly."

Asked to elaborate on what his problem is with the 27-year-old's game, Grobbelaar felt he is not the complete package as a keeper and even claimed to have a better option on his books at Canadian outfit Ottawa Fury, where he is currently coaching.

He said of Mignolet: "He is a goalkeeper who is a great shot stopper, brilliant - but he is not the overall package.

"The overall package is being good with your feet, coming out and commanding your area.

"I have got a goalkeeper in Canada, a 24-year-old, who does this better than Mignolet does and is just as good of a shot stopper. He is more of a package than Mignolet is."