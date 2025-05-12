Liverpool boss Arne Slot already has his Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement, following the 26-year-old's exit this summer.

Alexander-Arnold, who looks destined to join Real Madrid this summer, is set to link up with best mate and fellow England team-mate Jude Bellingham in a deal that could be agreed prior to the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

With the Merseysiders looking for alternatives to replace the Liverpudlian, manager Slot thinks multiple members of his squad could do a job instead of Trent and has already drawn up a shortlist.

Who could play at right-back for Liverpool INSTEAD of Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has won almost everything there is to win at Anfield (Image credit: 2023 Liverpool FC)

News of Alexander-Arnold's exit has been greeted with a mixed reaction, so much so some sections of Anfield could be heard booing the star during the Reds' 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the weekend.

Jeremie Frimpong's name has been touted as a potential replacement, but with funds tight, FSG could look to save themselves millions, and Slot has presented plenty of options he believes could be worth a go at full-back.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has had his thinking cap on (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Rousing The Kop, Liverpool see Waturo Endo, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones as potential options in defence who could step in to help out following Trent's exit.

Liverpool are not looking to sign a player in the mould of Alexander-Arnold and are considering ‘bringing in a more inventive midfield option’ to compensate for his attacking prowess.

Conor Bradley will be the only senior right-back at the club and seems to have quickly established himself as a regular part of Slot's plans moving forward. His display against Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this season prompted plenty of praise for the 21-year-old.

Endo has previously played as a centre-back, whilst Gomez and Quansah are also natural out-and-out defenders. Jones' situation seems a little bit more tricky, but he too could soon be adapted to play in defence as opposed to his preferred role in midfield.

Wataru Endo looks on while playing for Liverpool against Bournemouth (Image credit: Alamy)

Slot admitted, following the news of the exit of Alexander-Arnold – ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now – that other players will now have to grow in stature and cope with the loss, but it is something that excites him more than gives him a worry.

"Like everybody who likes Liverpool and is a fan of Liverpool, we're disappointed for him leaving because not only a good human being is leaving the club but also a very, very good full-back is leaving us as well," said Slot.

"I also worked at a clubs like AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord where every season a very good player or multiple good players have left the club. I'm a bit more used to players leaving the club.

"The experience I have and this club as well, if a very good player is leaving then the next player will step up and that's probably what's going to happen now as well."