Klopp rubbishes 'defensive problem' claims

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismissed suggestions his team have a "defensive problem" after their strong start to the Premier League season.

Klopp's men are third in the table after Saturday's 2-1 win at home to West Brom, but have conceded 11 goals – the most of the top six.

However, while the German admits set-pieces may be an issue, he is unhappy with criticism of his team's defending.

"If people say we have some issues with set-pieces, how can I say they are wrong?" Klopp told UK newspapers.

"I think 70-80 per cent of the goals we have conceded are from set-pieces.

"But they are all different and we are still working on it and we defended against Manchester United brilliantly.

"Against West Brom it was so difficult but we have no defensive problem."

Goals from Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho put Liverpool in control against West Brom before Gareth McAuley scored from a corner late on.

Klopp dismissed those suggesting his team were suspect defensively, saying: "I heard it a few times but I lose respect when people say this.

"That's not important because I do not have to respect everybody and I don't need most of the people.

"I'm the coach of this team, I'm really close to them. I see all the games from quite a good perspective."