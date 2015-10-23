Klopp to run the rule over Sturridge for Southampton clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will assess Daniel Sturridge's fitness before deciding whether to risk the striker against Southampton on Sunday.

Klopp is preparing for his first Liverpool league game on home soil and could be able to call upon his leading marksman for the first time.

Sturridge has been beset by injuries since scoring 22 goals in 29 Premier League appearances during the 2013-14 season and a knee knock sustained in training ruled the 26-year-old out of Klopp's debut in the Liverpool dugout at Tottenham last weekend.

He also missed Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw against Rubin Kazan but the England international could come into contention to face Southampton – most likely as a substitute – if he impresses in training.

"[His situation] is not much better, we have to see day by day," Klopp told a news conference. "If he can train tomorrow [Saturday] completely normal then he's an option.

"Maybe not as a starter but he's an option and I have to wait."

Divock Origi has started both matches under Klopp as a lone striker but his Belgium colleague Christian Benteke and Roberto Firmino returned from injury as substitutes against Rubin - bolstering the options available to the manager, who is open to starting with two recognised forwards in order to give his shot-shy side an attacking edge.

"If all the strikers are fit we have four and we have to think about how we take that quality in our game," Klopp added

"I don't know if we play with two on Sunday, but it's an option. Christian and Roberto had two training sessions with the team, usually it’s too early but they did well.

"Christian was unlucky [to hit] the post, Roberto became better within the game. [They are] two important options for Sunday."