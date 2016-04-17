Klopp snaps at questions over Sturridge

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was left irritated by questions over the performance of Daniel Sturridge in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth.

The England international was handed a starting spot alongside Roberto Firmino as Klopp made 10 changes to the team that sensationally beat Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League on Thursday.

Sturridge's back-heeled effort gave Firmino the chance to tap in Liverpool's first goal and he rose highest to plant a firm header past Artur Boruc for the second before the break, before twice hitting the woodwork in the second half.

Klopp was happy with Sturridge's display, but bristled at the notion that he should be the principal talking point after the win.

When asked for his view on the striker's showing, he said: "You want to talk about one player at the first moment? He was very good, but if you're not interested in the game...

"He's a brilliant player. He had a very good game.

"This is a game – there are 11 players in different positions and you come to ask about one player. Each player had influence. It's a team game.

"I enjoyed the game of Daniel Sturridge, but starting with a question like this – I can't understand."

When the argument was made that Sturridge's goal had won Liverpool the game, Klopp retorted: "That's how you understand football? You really work in sports? One player can win a game? We live on different planets.

"Always when I say something, you make like this [shaking your head]. I know you disagree! I disagree with what you say, but I don't do this."

Klopp went on to praise the performance of the youngsters in his side, including Sheyi Ojo, Kevin Stewart, Connor Randall and the impressive Danny Ward in goal.

"I told the boys 'you can play football'. If it doesn't work, they can blame me, not you. We tried to enjoy the game and we did," he said.

"It's really nice what they [youngsters] did. I heard there were some problems with me and Jordon Ibe, which there are not. He's a brilliant talent.

"I'm really pleased for the boys. The exciting thing is to give the young boys their first opportunity."

Liverpool are set to examine injuries to Divock Origi and Kolo Toure in the coming days after they picked up problems at Vitality Stadium.

"[Origi] got a knock on his back, I think. I asked him after the game and he said it was a little knock in the back and hopefully it's not serious," Klopp added.

"[Toure's injury is] a little bit more [serious], it's the muscle. I'm not sure if it's cramp or more, but in the last few months Kolo had absolutely no issue with his muscles so hopefully it's not a big thing."