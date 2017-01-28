Klopp takes blame for Liverpool's FA Cup exit

Jurgen Klopp has taken the blame for Liverpool's FA Cup exit at the hands of Wolves on Saturday.

The Championship side shocked the Reds 2-1 at Anfield thanks to first-half goals from Richard Stearman and Andreas Weimann, with Divock Origi's goal coming too late to stage a comeback.

Klopp made nine changes to his starting XI from the EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Southampton in midweek and the German acknowledged he was the man responsible for the latest loss.

"We put in a very bad performance, we started badly and could not improve," Klopp told BT Sport.

"There are not a lot of good things to say. It is difficult to explain this loss. The start gave them confidence. We were not ready. We gave the ball away and made a foul that led to the goal.

"We tried, but were not good enough in the first half. The second half was better, but not enough.

"I am responsible, not the young players. You learn a lot about players in games like this, but I am responsible.

"We will see how much this affects us. Our problems were obvious, we caused them ourselves.

"But we should not forget Wolves did really well. They defended well and did well on the counterattack. But we were not good enough."