Klopp targets 'result machines' Leverkusen

Third-placed Dortmund will climb above Leverkusen in the Bundesliga with a victory on Saturday, but have just one win from their last three league fixtures.

And Klopp knows he will be up against a formidable opponent, with Leverkusen having lost one of their last 10 league matches.

"Leverkusen have become result machines, incredibly strong," he said. "They are always dangerous at set-pieces.

"Both Leverkusen and we are struggling with injuries, but there will be no excuses. We want to win the game.

"Playing against Leverkusen in every season is an absolute highlight. Beating Leverkusen is always something special."

Dortmund picked up maximum points in both fixtures against this weekend's opponents last season, scoring a total of six goals.