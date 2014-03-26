Klopp: Telescope needed to see dominant Bayern

Bayern wrapped up the 2013/14 German league title with a 3-1 win at Hertha Berlin, after second-placed Dortmund were held to a scoreless draw in the Revierderby by Schalke.

Dortmund coach Klopp claimed Bayern had 'demolished' the Bundesliga this season, after the Bavarian club moved 25 points clear with seven games remaining, and joked that his team 'need a telescope' to see Pep Guardiola's side.

"It's unbelievable how you have demolished (the Bundesliga) because we see you, but actually need a telescope," Klopp said.

"This was a fantastic achievement, congratulations for the championship."

Since the Bundesliga began in the 1963/64 season, Bayern - who ironically were not an original member - have been the most successful club, winning their 24th title on Tuesday.

Bayern have won three league titles in a row on three occasions in the early 1970s, mid 1980s and turn of the millennium.

But with Klopp's attitude of resignation that Dortmund - who won the Bundesliga in the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons - are well behind Bayern, it seems Guardiola and the Bavarians are set for another long period of success.

Dortmund's best striker Robert Lewandowski is set to join Bayern next season, joining Mario Gotze in moving from North Rhine-Westphalia to Bavaria.

Arguably Bayern's best decade was in the 1980s with the club winning seven titles from the 1979/80 season to the 1989/90 campaign, including five in six seasons starting in 1984/85.

Klopp seems to believe Bayern are again consistent enough to challenge the 1980s generation that included Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Lothar Matthaus and Klaus Augenthaler.

"It's so impressive," Klopp said.

"You have to tip your hat to Bayern's consistency on the field of play and their absolute desire."

Klopp was left frustrated by his team's inability to overcome Schalke at home and praised the visitors' defensive efforts to keep Dortmund scoreless.

"It was a really good performance by us, perhaps our best home showing for many weeks, but it still ended up 0-0," the 46-year-old said.

"That was either down to (Schalke goalkeeper) Ralf Fahrmann or a Schalke defender sticking a leg out or us heading the ball wide."

Fahrmann also received a glowing review from Schalke coach Jens Keller.

"The way our young team held their own and earned themselves a point was impressive," Keller said.

"Ralf Fahrmann produced another unbelievable performance. He made some outstanding saves.

"Our defenders also withstood the pressure and won lots of important tackles."