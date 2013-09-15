Klopp thrilled with 'crazy' Reus

Klopp was full of praise for the attacker after he found the net to help Dortmund maintain their perfect start to the Bundesliga campaign by demolishing Thorsten Fink's men at Signal-Iduna Park.

But the coach was particularly impressed by the "crazy" ingenuity Reus showed by leaving the ball for Robert Lewandowski to make it 4-2 with the second goal of his hat-trick.

"I've told Marco that he has earned a place in heaven for that," Klopp told Sky.

"I've never seen anything like it. Usually, when the ball comes like that, you give it all you've got to blast it in, yet he just let it through to Lewi (Lewandowski). It's crazy."

Reus himself was thrilled with the way his team kept going despite surrendering a two-goal lead to be level at 2-2.

The 21-year-old believes he has rediscovered his best form, and is eagerly anticipating the UEFA Champions League fixture with Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday.

"We didn't give up at 2-2 and demanded more of ourselves, now we focus on the Champions League," he told the official Bundesliga website.

"More intensity like that over a full 90 minutes and we'll be difficult to beat. I've got my rhythm and confidence back. All I care about is football, I love it, and I love this team. Now onto Napoli."