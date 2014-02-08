Klopp urges Dortmund to replicate dazzling display

Despite struggling Bremen threatening early on, Dortmund powered to a resounding triumph at Weserstadion on Saturday, with Robert Lewandowski and Henrikh Mkhitaryan sending them on their way with a goal apiece before half-time.



Manuel Friedrich netted his first goal since January 2012 to open up a three-goal lead just after the break before Mkhitaryan and Lewandowski both doubled their respective tallies for the match to make it 5-0.



Levent Aycicek added a late consolation for the hosts, but it did not spoil Klopp's mood as he challenged his side to make a habit of such dazzling displays.



"It was a great game by my team," he said.



"That's what we want to see every week and will hopefully see again.

"We were strong as a bear in the counter pressing and there is to complain about very little."



Midfielder Nuri Sahin admitted he and his Dortmund team-mates revelled in an emphatic win that kept the pressure on second-placed Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

He said: "The game has been great fun and if we have fun then such results come of it around. This big victory is extremely important to us.

"We had to keep going until the end and we played really confidently.

"This is good for our self-confidence."