Klopp urges his players to become Liverpool legends

Jurgen Klopp has told his team they can become "Liverpool legends" if they end the club's 11-year wait for European glory.

Liverpool face Sevilla in the Europa League final on Wednesday - their first continental decider in nine years after going down to AC Milan in the 2007 Champions League final.

Klopp said Liverpool are in a "perfect moment" ahead of the clash at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, and urged them to grasp the chance to become Anfield legends.

"We want to use this opportunity to be a champion," the German said. "In any part of life that's brilliant and it feels wonderful.

"It is a wonderful story to tell your grandchildren when you are old about being a Liverpool legend.

"How it feels to be a Liverpool legend I have no idea. But it is one of the best things you can feel in football. I would be really pleased for the boys if they can do it.

"In my opinion we are really in a perfect moment to play a final. This hard, intensive seven months feels like it should end in a final."

He added: "This team has the hunger 100 per cent. We're only here because of that.

"I can create something, I can say a few things, I can create a match plan but at the end of the day it is down to the players.

"We are only here because of the players, nobody else. I'm really pleased for them to have this opportunity.

"If you could see inside the players you would see it. It is not about motivation any more. We will be on the highest motivation level ever. It is not possible to have more. We only have to handle it.

"We will be ready. It is about doing the right things in the right moment."