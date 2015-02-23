Klopp wants Dortmund to show their worth at Juve

Dortmund visit Juve for the first leg clash on the back of a three-game winning streak in the Bundesliga that has cooled talk of potential relegation from the German top tier.

Klopp puts their recent form down to his squad's improved fitness and views the challenge of facing the Serie A leaders as an opportunity for Dortmund to re-emphasise their quality on the European stage.

"We had troubles at the start of the season, mainly down to the injuries we suffered at the time. Our physical shape has improved," Klopp said.

"In the Bundesliga we weren't in peak physical shape. It's not a matter of motivation, more injuries and bad luck.

"We can keep improving. We still need to rediscover our consistency in the Bundesliga. We'll soon be back at the top.

"Juventus possess plenty of experience and quality. We'll require a big effort to get through to the next round.

"We're motivated to show our worth in this last 16 tie."