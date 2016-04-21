Klopp: We could have scored even more

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team could have scored "a few more" in their 4-0 thrashing of Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Divock Origi and Mamadou Sakho scored first-half headers before Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho struck after the break at Anfield on Wednesday.

The win was soured by an ankle injury to Origi, who was crudely brought down from behind by Ramiro Funes Mori that resulted in the Everton defender getting sent off.

Klopp was mostly happy with his side's performance but said they had the chance to find the back of the net even more often against Roberto Martinez's men.

"We are in a good moment, we played football, we created chances and we could have scored a few more," he said.

"We did well, but usually after a 4-0 I don't know how to keep my smile off my face, but today it is pretty easy to be honest [after Origi's injury].

"It is like it is, we have to take it, see what happens and in three days we have the next game – a real battle.

"I saw Newcastle yesterday and they played very physically, it was a little bit like a derby [against Manchester City]. They will fight for the league and we have to respect this, so we will have to see who we can bring in.

"The last 20 minutes, maybe 30, were not too intensive in this game today, so we will see tomorrow.

"It was good for us, good result, clean sheet and four goals. All the other teams in the table above us won too, so nothing has happened, but we can’t change this – we have to win as often as possible."

The win extended Liverpool's unbeaten run in all competitions to six matches, including reaching the Europa League semi-finals, and they sit seventh in the league.

Asked if his team had developed a level of consistency, Klopp said it was hard to judge.

"I know what consistency is, but how can you get it? We still, I think, have had the most games in Europe, so a lot of injuries," he said.

"We need to have a little bit of luck with injuries and we are in a situation where we could have had a little bit more luck but we haven't.

"They got a red card. That doesn't help us to be honest. We lost a player.

"Consistency is about having players ready for the next actual game."