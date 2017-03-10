Klopp will not panic as Firmino becomes latest injury headache

Roberto Firmino has added to Liverpool's injury concerns, although boss Jurgen Klopp is adamant the situation is not causing panic at Anfield.

The Brazil forward is a doubt for Sunday's game with Burnley while there is still no clarity on whether defender Dejan Lovren will play his first match since January. Captain Jordan Henderson and England colleague Daniel Sturridge remain sidelined.

It all amounts to a frustrating scenario for Klopp but the German insists he does not simply think, 'Oh my God' at each injury blow and is doing his best to find a solution.

"Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson are not available," Klopp said at his pre-match media conference.

"Roberto Firmino struggles a little, he felt something after the game [against Arsenal] and this week he couldn't train, so we need to wait a little bit more and see.

"We will see what we do with Dejan Lovren – there is no decision yet. Ragnar Klavan has had some wonderful games."

Klopp on Firmino: "He couldn't train. We have to wait and see." March 10, 2017

He continued: "We have struggled in moments when we have had a lot of injuries. But the atmosphere within the club is fantastic and we are ready to fight.

"There is no time to think, 'Oh my God' when a player is injured, it is about finding a solution.

"I was not frustrated. Consistency in the line-up is always good, the things you learn from each other, about each other, is important. But we will see what we will do."

Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League, although Arsenal and Manchester United – who are two and three points behind respectively – both hold a game in hand.

The Reds have beaten Tottenham and Arsenal in their last two home games, but suffered damaging defeats to Hull City and Leicester City in their most recent away clashes.

Klopp is not taking anything for granted against a Burnley side he thinks are "special".

Klopp on Lovren's fitness: "We will see with Dejan. No decision yet." March 10, 2017

He continued: "Burnley have the clearest plan of all these teams. They are happy with their comfortable position in the table.

"Burnley is special. With them it is clear - they defend, counter-attack, long balls in behind, set-pieces. It can't be easy against them.

"Even when they have lost, they have been close games. We need to be ready. We need to create an atmosphere and use advantage of Anfield.

"If you don’t score a goal early it can be difficult. Burnley's away record is not good but it is not that they have had no chances. We just have to be ready for hard work.

"We need to feel free for playing football and we have had good sessions this week."