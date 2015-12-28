Klopp won't rush back Sturridge

Jurgen Klopp will not rush Daniel Sturridge's return to Liverpool's starting XI despite the striker tweeting that he was "good to go" on Saturday.

Sturridge has suffered another injury-hit campaign this season, with a hamstring complaint picked up against Newcastle at the start of the month keeping him out for the past few weeks.

But Klopp said he would not be rushing Sturridge back into the team, despite another hamstring injury being picked up by young forward Divock Origi during a 1-0 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day, saying that Sturridge would have to prove his fitness in training.

​"This is absolutely the same thing that Daniel said four weeks ago," said Klopp.

"We let him play and he was injured again. He says this, you ask him and he says he's good. I know he is good. But he has to train. We cannot change the situation. He has to train now.

"With him, last week and this week are most intensive weeks in training for Daniel Sturridge in the last three years. So now you can see what we have to do. We cannot say 'Come on Daniel! Now you look good, so you can play!'

"I don't want to see him (playing) in training. Everybody sees him training and they think 'oh, come on, bring him into the team' we need his quality!' But no. We really, really have to be patient now, we have to wait.

"We have to train, we have to give the body the right information, and if he can do this, then maybe we can change something."

Liverpool will be looking to build on their win over league leaders Leicester when they face Sunderland on Wednesday.