Klose focused on final after breaking record

Klose became the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history as Germany stormed into the tournament decider courtesy of a stunning 7-1 rout of Brazil in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday - the host nation's first loss on home soil since 1975.

Five of Germany's seven goals came during the opening half-hour and Klose found himself on the scoresheet in that period, converting his own rebound in the 23rd minute to take his tally to 16 goals - surpassing Brazil's Ronaldo, who had held the previous record of 15 since 2006.

While the 36-year-old German dedicated the achievement to his family in a post-game interview with Sky Sports Italia, he was quick to turn his attention to Sunday's final in Rio de Janeiro, with Germany aiming to win a fourth World Cup.

"To whom I dedicate my goal? For my children, my family," he said.

"I'm happy for this record, for having exceeded Ronaldo, but for me it is increasingly important to the team.

"Now we want to win the final. Holland or Argentina? I have no preference. They're good."