Knee surgery a success for Sami Khedira

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has undergone a successful operation on his injured knee, the Serie A club has announced.

The 32-year-old Germany international, who has played just 66 minutes since February, had arthroscopic surgery on is right knee on Monday and will start his rehabilitation immediately.

A statement on the club’s official website, www.juventus.com, said: “Today, in Augsburg, Germany, an arthroscopic cleaning operation was performed on Sami Khedira’s right knee.

“The intervention, carried out by Dr Uli Boenisch, assisted by the Juventus health manager Dr Claudio Rigo, has been perfectly successful and the player will be able to start rehabilitation care immediately.”

Khedira’s last appearance for the Serie A champions came as a late substitute in their 1-1 Champions League quarter-final, first leg draw with Ajax in Holland on April 10.

He was included in the 18 for the return in Turin, but was not used as his side slipped to a 2-1 defeat and out of the competition.