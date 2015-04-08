KNVB to investigate anti-semitic chanting

The game, played at Utrecht's Stadion Galgenwaard, finished 1-1.

A statement on the KNVB website on Wednesday declared: "The independent prosecutor of professional football has launched an investigation into the anti-Semitic chants during the match FC Utrecht - Ajax last Sunday.

"The prosecutor wants FC Utrecht to state the measures taken in advance to prevent the chants during and after the game and to act against this, for example by punishing the perpetrators individually.

"FC Utrecht has until 29 April to reply to the prosecutor in writing."