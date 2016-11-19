Koeman angry at Everton's first-half performance

Everton manager Ronald Koeman admitted to being angry with his side after their frustrating 1-1 draw against Premier League strugglers Swansea City.

Seamus Coleman salvaged a deserved point in the closing stages of an entertaining encounter at Goodison Park on Saturday, with Swansea having taken the lead through Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty.

And Koeman - who oversaw Everton's worst league defeat in seven years before the international break - acknowledged that his side must improve if they are to maintain or build on their current position of seventh.

"I was not calm, I was angry, because we spoke a lot about the game at Chelsea [a 5-0 loss], and how we needed to react to it," the Dutchman said.

"In the second half we did a lot of good things and made it very difficult for them.

"We did not create a lot of open chances, and not all the crosses were very good. But they were at least not comfortable like in the first half, but we expect to start like that.

"Maybe it's a lack of confidence but I was angry because I do not understand why we needed to go a goal down before starting to play well.

"Even after the goal we did everything to win the game, but at least it is a point."

Meanwhile, Swansea boss Bob Bradley claimed that his side - who sit bottom of the league, two points adrift of 19th-placed Sunderland - were furious that they let a second victory of the season slip from their grasp.

He said: "We have a bunch of guys who are angry and disappointed, and that's how you should be when you lose out on a win like that.

"But we will also be able to find some positive things in there, and the work to turn things round will continue. There's no other way.

"For me this was encouraging, but at the same time you have to know how to see games out. We didn't do enough to clear the ball and when you let it stay around in the box, you are usually going to end up paying the price."