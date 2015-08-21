Koeman dismisses Wanyama and Mane talk

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman has rejected speculation regarding the futures of Victor Wanyama and Sadio Mane.

Tottenham are thought to be preparing a bid for midfielder Wanyama, while Manchester United are reported to be interested in Mane's services.

Koeman insisted winger Mane would not be leaving St Mary's Stadium following Southampton's 1-1 UEFA Europa League draw with Midtjylland on Thursday.

And, speaking ahead of their Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday, Koeman addressed the reports surrounding Wanyama.

He said: "I don't know if he is really a target for Tottenham. There is no bid and he is not for sale."

Asked again about Mane, Koeman added: "He wants to stay. He showed yesterday [Thursday] what he likes to do, to stay, and he knows that there is no bid for the player.

"His agent knows, he knows, the club knows, I know - everybody knows."

Koeman has previously spoken about his plans to sign another defender before the end of the transfer window.

But pressed on that topic, he replied: "No there is not an update. We need time for that."