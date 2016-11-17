Koeman eyeing Champions League with Everton

Ronald Koeman said he is targeting European football with Everton as he eyes Champions League qualification.

Everton are seventh in the standings after 11 matches as the Premier League resumes this weekend, three points adrift of the Europa League place and six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

The Merseyside outfit have made progress in Koeman's first season at the helm but the Dutch manager has a clear plan of where he wants Everton to be in Europe.

"This season Everton will fight for European football," Koeman said in an interview with BBC.

"But to finish above the big teams in the Premier League will be difficult.



"For next season we need to improve and we will get new signings in which will make the team stronger. The third year, we need to be close to playing in the Champions League."

Everton play host to second-bottom Swansea City at Goodison Park on Saturday.