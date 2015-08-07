Koeman gives thumbs up to Achilles surgery

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman gave the thumbs up on Friday after having surgery on an Achilles injury.

The Dutchman may be missing from the sidelines for his side's Premier League opener against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday, having confirmed the injury on Twitter earlier this week.

Koeman has since provided another update on the social networking site, posting a picture of himself in a hospital bed with his thumbs up.

The post was accompanied by a caption that read "Operation successful!!".

Former Netherlands international Koeman led Southampton to a seventh-placed finish in his first season in England.