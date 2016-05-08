Koeman hails Southampton spirit

Ronald Koeman hailed Southampton's spirit as they came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 and boost their European hopes.

Saints equalled their record points tally for a Premier League campaign at White Hart Lane thanks to two goals from Steven Davis.

Another victory next weekend against Crystal Palace could be enough to secure a Europa League return in 2016-17 after leapfrogging West Ham United in the top-six battle.

"We kept our belief, and at 2-1 we had strong defensive organisation, and with the counter-attacks we had chances to kill the game," he told Sky Sports.

"It is a great win against a very good side, because to win at Tottenham makes it even better than normal.

"It's a fantastic achievement, last season was special but if we win next week it's even more special, they've had an amazing season

"We would like to play in Europe, and it's important for the club and the players."

Match-winner Davis echoed his manager's sentiments, and has set his sights on firing Southampton to another win at St Mary's Stadium on the final day.

He added: "I don't score many so that was a great day. They have great quality, Spurs.

"The aim at the start of the season was to do better than last year, and we have matched last season's points tally. Who knows where one more win will take us."