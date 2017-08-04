Koeman: Hajduk Split draw a real challenge

Ronald Koeman believes Everton have a "real challenge" on their hands to overcome Hajduk Split in the Europa League, but vowed to have his players ready.

After beating Ruzomberok 2-0 on aggregate in the third qualifying round, the Toffees were seeded for Friday's draw in Nyon.

They were then drawn to face Hajduk, who finished third in Croatia's top flight last season, with Koeman aware they represent difficult opposition.

"Hajduk Split will be a real challenge, with their strong support and a stadium that is good to play football in," Koeman said to Everton's official website.

"But of course we want to reach the group stages of the Europa League, so we will have analysed their strengths and weaknesses between now and the tie and we will be prepared."

Hajduk have had to play two rounds to reach this stage, defeating Levski Sofia and Brondby.