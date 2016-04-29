Koeman hints at Southampton extension

Ronald Koeman has brushed off speculation linking him with Manchester United, Everton and Arsenal and insists he is committed to Southampton.

The Dutch coach could secure European football for the second successive season at St Mary's Stadium with a strong finish to the Premier League campaign, Southampton currently sitting eighth in the table.

Koeman's leadership has impressed many since his arrival from Feyenoord, and reports suggest he could become a target for other clubs given he only has one year remaining on his contract.

However, he is in no rush to leave the Saints and says preliminary discussions have already taken place to extend his stay at the club.

"Yes, of course [I will be at Southampton next season]," he told a news conference.

"I have one year left on my contract.

"I don't like to talk about individual clubs because everybody has ambition and I have that too. But I signed a three-year contract with Southampton.

"The club has spoken to me about planning for the next five years. We haven't spoken about a contract, but we will get time to speak about it at the end of the season."