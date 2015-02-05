Koeman: I came to Saints for a little holiday

The Dutchman, whose side have performed above expectations in the Premier League this term and sit fourth, was responding to quotes attributed to former Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino which suggested Koeman inherited a ready-made team.

But Koeman brushed off the now Tottenham coach's comments at his media conference on Thursday.

"If the [translation of the] comments was accurate, I don't know," he said. "But everyone is free in giving his opinions.

"I'm happy at Southampton. Thank you Mauricio - I have an easy job.

"That was the reason I came to Southampton, to have a little bit of a holiday.

"Everything good and organised, good team, good players. I am joking, no comment."

Asked whether he felt Southampton was feeling like his own team, Koeman added: "It's feeling like that.

"We had to make a lot of changes in the team and I think the structure and the organisation in the club makes it easier for the manager.

"Pochettino, [late owner] Markus Liebherr, [director] Les Reed - they've been doing a fantastic job with Southampton.

"As a manager, you need those people to work on a good level in a good structure and that's the best quality of Southampton Football Club."