Koeman to return to Vitesse with Southampton

Ronald Koeman will return to one of his former clubs for his first European game with Southampton after they were drawn against Vitesse in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

Koeman led Southampton into Europe in his first season in charge as the south-coast club finished seventh in the Premier League.

And his immediate reward is a tie with Vitesse, a club he managed from 2000 to 2001 and one that qualified for the competition via the Eredivisie's play-off system.

Southampton's domestic rivals West Ham may not have to leave the British Isles if they make it to the next round, having taken a 1-0 first-leg advantage against Birkirkara.

Should the London club progress they could meet Inverness Caledonian Thistle, providing the Scottish side come through a tie with Astra of Romania, who are ahead 1-0 from the opening fixture.

Thomas Tuchel's first competitive game as Borussia Dortmund coach will be versus Shakhtyor Soligorsk of Belarus or Wolfsberger, with the Austrian side 1-0 up after the first leg.

Athletic Bilbao, finalists in 2011-12, are set to meet either FH or Inter Baki, while Serie A side Sampdoria have been handed a tie against Vojvodina or Spartaks.

Saint-Etienne will take on Targu Mures and their Ligue 1 rivals Bordeaux are to face Cypriot outfit Larnaca. AZ start their campaign against Istanbul Basaksehir.

The first legs are scheduled for July 30, with the return fixture set for August 6.